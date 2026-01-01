Menu
Mark Schmidt
Mark Schmidt
Mark Schmidt
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.4
Walking with the Enemy
(2013)
5.9
Het Chimpansee Complex
(2014)
Filmography
5.9
Het Chimpansee Complex
Het Chimpansee Complex
Documentary
2014, Netherlands / Switzerland
6.4
Walking with the Enemy
Walking with the Enemy
Action, Romantic, History, Drama, War
2013, USA
Watch trailer
