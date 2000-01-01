Menu
Mark Gill
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.2
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
(2014)
5.8
England is Mine
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Short
Year
All
2017
2014
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Composer
1
Writer
1
5.8
England is Mine
England is Mine
Drama, Biography
2017, Great Britain
7.2
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2014: Live Action
Drama, Short
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
