Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Judith Light
Awards
Awards and nominations of Judith Light
Judith Light
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Judith Light
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree