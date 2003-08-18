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About
Filmography
Max Charles
Max Charles
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Charles
Max Charles
Max Charles
Date of Birth
18 August 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
The Strain
(2014)
6.9
American Sniper
(2014)
6.9
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2013
2011
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
7.3
The Strain
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
6.8
Dolphin Tale 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Drama, Family
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
American Sniper
American Sniper
Action, Biography
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Northpole
Northpole
Fantasy
2014, Canada
6.9
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Sci-Fi, Family, Animation, Adventure
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Spooky Buddies
Spooky Buddies
Family, Fantasy
2011, USA / Canada
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