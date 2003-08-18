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Max Charles Max Charles
Kinoafisha Persons Max Charles

Max Charles

Max Charles

Date of Birth
18 August 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Strain 7.3
The Strain (2014)
American Sniper 6.9
American Sniper (2014)
Mr. Peabody & Sherman 6.9
Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Strain 7.3
The Strain
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
Dolphin Tale 2 6.8
Dolphin Tale 2 Dolphin Tale 2
Drama, Family 2014, USA
Watch trailer
American Sniper 6.9
American Sniper American Sniper
Action, Biography 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Northpole 6.4
Northpole Northpole
Fantasy 2014, Canada
Mr. Peabody & Sherman 6.9
Mr. Peabody & Sherman Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Sci-Fi, Family, Animation, Adventure 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Spooky Buddies 4.6
Spooky Buddies Spooky Buddies
Family, Fantasy 2011, USA / Canada
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