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Mirela Zeta
Mirela Zeta
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mirela Zeta
Mirela Zeta
Mirela Zeta
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Rest is Silence
(2007)
6.5
Dragoste Pe Muchie De Cutit
(2023)
Filmography
6.5
Dragoste Pe Muchie De Cutit
Dragoste Pe Muchie De Cutit
Comedy
2023, Romania
8
The Rest is Silence
Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama
2007, Romania
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