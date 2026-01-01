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Ovidiu Niculescu Ovidiu Niculescu
Kinoafisha Persons Ovidiu Niculescu

Ovidiu Niculescu

Ovidiu Niculescu

Date of Birth
16 August 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Rest is Silence 8.0
The Rest is Silence (2007)
Craciun cu Ramon 6.2
Craciun cu Ramon (2025)
Dead in Tombstone 5.3
Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Filmography

Craciun cu Ramon 6.2
Craciun cu Ramon Craciun cu Ramon
Comedy 2025, Romania
Vama Veche Retreat 5.3
Vama Veche Retreat Vama Veche Retreat
Comedy 2024, Romania
End of a Gun 4.1
End of a Gun End of a Gun
Action, Thriller, Crime 2016, USA
A Good Man 4.4
A Good Man A Good Man
Action, Crime, Thriller 2014, Romania / USA
Dead in Tombstone 5.3
Dead in Tombstone Dead in Tombstone
Action, Horror, Fantasy 2013, USA
Fire & Ice 4.4
Fire & Ice Fire & Ice
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2008, Romania
The Rest is Silence 8
The Rest is Silence Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama 2007, Romania
Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud 4.4
Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud
Fantasy, Horror 2007, Romania / USA
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