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About
Filmography
Ovidiu Niculescu
Ovidiu Niculescu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ovidiu Niculescu
Ovidiu Niculescu
Ovidiu Niculescu
Date of Birth
16 August 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Rest is Silence
(2007)
6.2
Craciun cu Ramon
(2025)
5.3
Dead in Tombstone
(2013)
Filmography
6.2
Craciun cu Ramon
Craciun cu Ramon
Comedy
2025, Romania
5.3
Vama Veche Retreat
Vama Veche Retreat
Comedy
2024, Romania
4.1
End of a Gun
End of a Gun
Action, Thriller, Crime
2016, USA
4.4
A Good Man
A Good Man
Action, Crime, Thriller
2014, Romania / USA
5.3
Dead in Tombstone
Dead in Tombstone
Action, Horror, Fantasy
2013, USA
4.4
Fire & Ice
Fire & Ice
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2008, Romania
8
The Rest is Silence
Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama
2007, Romania
4.4
Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud
Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud
Fantasy, Horror
2007, Romania / USA
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