Marius Florea Vizante

Date of Birth
12 August 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Rest is Silence 8.1
The Rest is Silence Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama 2007, Romania
Philanthropy 8.5
Philanthropy Filantropica
Drama, Comedy 2002, Romania / France
Sundays on Leave 7.9
Sundays on Leave È pericoloso sporgersi
Comedy, Drama 1993, France / Romania
