Marius Florea Vizante

Date of Birth
12 August 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Filmography
8.1
The Rest is Silence
Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama
2007, Romania
8.5
Philanthropy
Filantropica
Drama, Comedy
2002, Romania / France
7.9
Sundays on Leave
È pericoloso sporgersi
Comedy, Drama
1993, France / Romania
