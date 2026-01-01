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About
Nae Caranfil
Nae Caranfil
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nae Caranfil
Nae Caranfil
Nae Caranfil
Date of Birth
7 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
8.5
Philanthropy
(2002)
8.0
The Rest is Silence
(2007)
7.9
Sundays on Leave
(1993)
Filmography
6.8
Closer to the Moon
Closer to the Moon
Drama, Comedy
2014, Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
8
The Rest is Silence
Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama
2007, Romania
8.5
Philanthropy
Filantropica
Drama, Comedy
2002, Romania / France
6.8
Sweet Idleness
Dolce far niente
Comedy, Drama
1998, Belgium / France / Italy / Romania
7.9
Sundays on Leave
È pericoloso sporgersi
Comedy, Drama
1993, France / Romania
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