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Nae Caranfil Nae Caranfil
Kinoafisha Persons Nae Caranfil

Nae Caranfil

Nae Caranfil

Date of Birth
7 September 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Philanthropy 8.5
Philanthropy (2002)
The Rest is Silence 8.0
The Rest is Silence (2007)
Sundays on Leave 7.9
Sundays on Leave (1993)

Filmography

Closer to the Moon 6.8
Closer to the Moon Closer to the Moon
Drama, Comedy 2014, Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
The Rest is Silence 8
The Rest is Silence Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama 2007, Romania
Philanthropy 8.5
Philanthropy Filantropica
Drama, Comedy 2002, Romania / France
Sweet Idleness 6.8
Sweet Idleness Dolce far niente
Comedy, Drama 1998, Belgium / France / Italy / Romania
Sundays on Leave 7.9
Sundays on Leave È pericoloso sporgersi
Comedy, Drama 1993, France / Romania
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