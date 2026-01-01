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About
Filmography
Malin Byström
Malin Byström
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malin Byström
Malin Byström
Malin Byström
Date of Birth
1 September 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
7.8
Don Giovanni
(2016)
6.4
Guillaume Tell: Royal Opera, London 2015
(2015)
0.0
Mozart: Don Giovanni
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Theatrical
Year
All
2025
2016
2015
2014
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
Wiener Staatsoper: Salome
Wiener Staatsoper: Salome
Opera
2025, Austria
7.8
Don Giovanni
Don Giovanni
Opera, Theatrical
2016, USA
6.4
Guillaume Tell: Royal Opera, London 2015
Guillaume Tell: Royal Opera, London 2015
Opera
2015, Great Britain
Mozart: Don Giovanni
Mozart: Don Giovanni
Opera
2014, Great Britain
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