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Laina Sergeeva Laina Sergeeva
Kinoafisha Persons Laina Sergeeva

Laina Sergeeva

Laina Sergeeva

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Ya ne vernus 6.2
Ya ne vernus (2013)

Filmography

Ya ne vernus 6.2
Ya ne vernus I won't come back
Drama 2013, Russia / Finland / Estonia / Belarus
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