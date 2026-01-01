Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mark Womack
Mark Womack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Womack
Mark Womack
Mark Womack
Date of Birth
9 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Spirit of '45
(2013)
6.6
Tom Goes to the Mayor
(2004)
6.4
Route Irish
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2013
2010
2004
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
5.4
Between Two Worlds
Between Two Worlds
Comedy, Romantic
2016, USA
6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him?
uwantme2killhim?
Thriller, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
The Spirit of '45
The Spirit of '45
Documentary, History
2013, Great Britain
6.4
Route Irish
Route Irish
Action, Drama, Thriller
2010, Great Britain / France / Italy / Belgium / Spain
6.6
Tom Goes to the Mayor
Comedy
2004, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree