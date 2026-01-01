Menu
Mark Womack

Date of Birth
9 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Between Two Worlds 5.4
Between Two Worlds Between Two Worlds
Comedy, Romantic 2016, USA
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? 6.3
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? uwantme2killhim?
Thriller, Drama 2013, Great Britain
The Spirit of '45 7.1
The Spirit of '45 The Spirit of '45
Documentary, History 2013, Great Britain
Route Irish 6.4
Route Irish Route Irish
Action, Drama, Thriller 2010, Great Britain / France / Italy / Belgium / Spain
Tom Goes to the Mayor 6.6
Tom Goes to the Mayor
Comedy 2004, USA
