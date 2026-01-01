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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Maya Forbes
Maya Forbes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Forbes
Maya Forbes
Maya Forbes
Date of Birth
23 July 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.4
American Crime Story
(2016)
8.0
A Dog's Journey
(2019)
7.8
A Dog's Purpose
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Year
All
2021
2020
2019
2017
2016
2014
2012
2009
2008
All
10
Films
9
TV Shows
1
Writer
10
Director
3
6.9
The Good House
The Good House
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
6.6
Trolls 2
Trolls 2 World Tour
Animation, Children's
2020, USA
Watch trailer
8
A Dog's Journey
A Dog's Journey
Family
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Polka King
The Polka King
Biography, Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
8.4
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.6
Infinitely Polar Bear
Infinitely Polar Bear
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Comedy, Family
2012, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
6.7
Monsters vs. Aliens
Monsters vs. Aliens
Comedy, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Rocker
The Rocker
Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
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