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Maya Forbes Maya Forbes
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Forbes

Maya Forbes

Maya Forbes

Date of Birth
23 July 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Producer, Writer

Popular Films

American Crime Story 8.4
American Crime Story (2016)
A Dog's Journey 8.0
A Dog's Journey (2019)
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
A Dog's Purpose (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Good House 6.9
The Good House The Good House
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Trolls 2 6.6
Trolls 2 Trolls 2 World Tour
Animation, Children's 2020, USA
Watch trailer
A Dog's Journey 8
A Dog's Journey A Dog's Journey
Family 2019, USA
Watch trailer
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
A Dog's Purpose A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Polka King 6
The Polka King The Polka King
Biography, Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Watch trailer
American Crime Story 8.4
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Infinitely Polar Bear 6.6
Infinitely Polar Bear Infinitely Polar Bear
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days 6.7
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Comedy, Family 2012, USA / Canada
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Monsters vs. Aliens 6.7
Monsters vs. Aliens Monsters vs. Aliens
Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
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The Rocker 5.8
The Rocker The Rocker
Comedy 2008, USA
Watch trailer
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