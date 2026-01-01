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Michael Spears Michael Spears
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Spears

Michael Spears

Michael Spears

Date of Birth
28 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Woods 5.2
The Woods (2024)
Angels in Stardust 5.1
Angels in Stardust (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Woods 5.2
The Woods You Can't Run Forever
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Angels in Stardust 5.1
Angels in Stardust Angels in Stardust
Comedy, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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