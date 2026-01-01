Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Spears
Michael Spears
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Spears
Michael Spears
Michael Spears
Date of Birth
28 December 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.2
The Woods
(2024)
5.1
Angels in Stardust
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.2
The Woods
You Can't Run Forever
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Angels in Stardust
Angels in Stardust
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree