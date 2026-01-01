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Filmography
Alan Dyche
Alan Dyche
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan Dyche
Alan Dyche
Alan Dyche
Date of Birth
14 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
The German Doctor
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.1
The German Doctor
Wakolda
Drama, History, Thriller
2013, Argentina / France / Spain / Norway
Watch trailer
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