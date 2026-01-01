Menu
Persons
Marissa Skell
Marissa Skell
Date of Birth
1 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
5.5
Love in the Time of Monsters
(2014)
3.4
Sorority Party Massacre
(2012)
5.5
Love in the Time of Monsters
Love in the Time of Monsters
Comedy, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
3.4
Sorority Party Massacre
Sorority Party Massacre
Comedy, Horror
2012, USA
