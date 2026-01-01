Menu
Marissa Skell

Date of Birth
1 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love in the Time of Monsters 5.5
Love in the Time of Monsters Love in the Time of Monsters
Comedy, Horror 2014, USA
Sorority Party Massacre 3.4
Sorority Party Massacre Sorority Party Massacre
Comedy, Horror 2012, USA
