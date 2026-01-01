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Mackenzie Rosman
Mackenzie Rosman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mackenzie Rosman
Mackenzie Rosman
Mackenzie Rosman
Date of Birth
28 December 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
3.6
Beneath
(2013)
3.0
Fading of the Cries
(2008)
Filmography
3.6
Beneath
Beneath
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
3
Fading of the Cries
Fading of the Cries
Horror, Fantasy
2008, USA
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