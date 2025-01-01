Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Suraj Sharma Awards

Awards and nominations of Suraj Sharma

Suraj Sharma
Awards and nominations of Suraj Sharma
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more