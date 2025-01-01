Menu
Suraj Sharma
Awards
Suraj Sharma
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Suraj Sharma
BAFTA Awards 2013
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Scared-As-S**t Performance
Winner
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
