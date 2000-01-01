Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marlen Kruse Marlen Kruse
Kinoafisha Persons Marlen Kruse

Marlen Kruse

Marlen Kruse

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Wetlands 5.6
Wetlands (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wetlands 5.6
Wetlands Wetlands
Drama 2013, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more