Marlen Kruse
Marlen Kruse
Marlen Kruse
Marlen Kruse
Marlen Kruse
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
Wetlands
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.6
Wetlands
Wetlands
Drama
2013, Germany
Watch trailer
