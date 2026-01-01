Menu
Àlex Ollé

Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Filmography

Genre
Year
Norma 6
Norma Norma
Opera 2016, Great Britain
A Masked Ball
A Masked Ball A Masked Ball
Opera 2013, Australia
