Date of Birth
1 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.0
Norma
(2016)
0.0
A Masked Ball
(2013)
Filmography
6
Norma
Norma
Opera
2016, Great Britain
A Masked Ball
A Masked Ball
Opera
2013, Australia
Watch trailer
