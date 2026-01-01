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About
Filmography
Laurent Tuel
Laurent Tuel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Tuel
Laurent Tuel
Laurent Tuel
Date of Birth
27 October 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Popular Films
7.2
Munch
(2016)
6.4
Ultimate Heist
(2009)
5.7
Tour De Force
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2016
2013
2009
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Director
4
Writer
1
HPI
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2021, France
7.2
Munch
Drama, Crime
2016, France
5.7
Tour De Force
La grande boucle
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Ultimate Heist
Premier cercle, Le
Thriller
2009, France
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