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Laurent Tuel Laurent Tuel
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Tuel

Laurent Tuel

Laurent Tuel

Date of Birth
27 October 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor

Popular Films

Munch 7.2
Munch (2016)
Ultimate Heist 6.4
Ultimate Heist (2009)
Tour De Force 5.7
Tour De Force (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
HPI
HPI
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2021, France
Munch 7.2
Munch
Drama, Crime 2016, France
Tour De Force 5.7
Tour De Force La grande boucle
Comedy 2013, France
Watch trailer
Ultimate Heist 6.4
Ultimate Heist Premier cercle, Le
Thriller 2009, France
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