Awards and nominations of Jeff Pope

Jeff Pope
Awards and nominations of Jeff Pope
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Drama Serial
Winner
Best Drama Serial
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Mini-Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005 BAFTA Awards 2005
Single Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Single Drama
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2013 Venice Film Festival 2013
Best Screenplay
Winner
