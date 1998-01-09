Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kerris Dorsey
Kerris Dorsey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kerris Dorsey
Kerris Dorsey
Kerris Dorsey
Date of Birth
9 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.2
Ray Donovan
(2013)
7.5
Brothers & Sisters
(2006)
7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
(2012)
Filmography
7.1
I Love Boosters
I Love Boosters
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Ray Donovan
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Totem
Totem
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2017, USA
6.8
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Family
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Ray Donovan
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, USA
7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy
2012, USA
7.5
Brothers & Sisters
Drama
2006, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree