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Kerris Dorsey Kerris Dorsey
Kinoafisha Persons Kerris Dorsey

Kerris Dorsey

Kerris Dorsey

Date of Birth
9 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Ray Donovan 8.2
Ray Donovan (2013)
Brothers & Sisters 7.5
Brothers & Sisters (2006)
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (2012)

Filmography

I Love Boosters 7.1
I Love Boosters I Love Boosters
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Ray Donovan: The Movie 6.9
Ray Donovan: The Movie Ray Donovan
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Totem 4.5
Totem Totem
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2017, USA
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day 6.8
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Family 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Ray Donovan 8.2
Ray Donovan
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, USA
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 7.4
Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Comedy 2012, USA
Brothers & Sisters 7.5
Brothers & Sisters
Drama 2006, USA
Show more
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