Jake Kasdan Awards

Awards and nominations of Jake Kasdan

Jake Kasdan
Cannes Film Festival 1998 Cannes Film Festival 1998
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
