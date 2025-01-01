Menu
Jake Kasdan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jake Kasdan
Jake Kasdan
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
