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Kinoafisha Persons Randall Wallace Awards

Awards and nominations of Randall Wallace

Randall Wallace
Awards and nominations of Randall Wallace
Academy Awards, USA 1996 Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
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