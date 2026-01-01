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Randall Wallace
Awards
Awards and nominations of Randall Wallace
Randall Wallace
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Randall Wallace
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
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