Masashi Fujimoto

Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sister Midnight 6.1
Sister Midnight Sister Midnight
Comedy, Drama 2024, Sweden / India
The Forest 6.1
The Forest The Forest
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
Everly 5.6
Everly Everly
Action, Thriller 2014, USA
