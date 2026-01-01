Masashi Fujimoto

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
1 January 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
The Forest
(2016)
6.1
Sister Midnight
(2024)
5.6
Everly
(2014)
Filmography
6.1
Sister Midnight
Sister Midnight
Comedy, Drama
2024, Sweden / India
6.1
The Forest
The Forest
Horror, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Everly
Everly
Action, Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
