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Filmography
Katie Stegeman
Katie Stegeman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Stegeman
Katie Stegeman
Katie Stegeman
Date of Birth
26 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Two and a Half Men
(2003)
6.6
Contracted
(2013)
4.1
Madison County
(2011)
Filmography
6.6
Contracted
Contracted
Thriller, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Madison County
Madison County
Thriller, Horror, Detective
2011, USA
7
Two and a Half Men
Comedy
2003, USA
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