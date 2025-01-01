Menu
Alejandro Fajardo

Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Porcelain Horse 6.6
The Porcelain Horse (2012)
Shaman 5.4
Shaman (2025)

Filmography

Shaman 5.4
Horror 2025, USA
The Porcelain Horse 6.6
The Porcelain Horse Mejor no hablar de ciertas cosas
Drama 2012, Ecuador
Watch trailer
