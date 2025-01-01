Menu
Alejandro Fajardo
Date of Birth
1 January 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.6
The Porcelain Horse
(2012)
5.4
Shaman
(2025)
Filmography
5.4
Shaman
Shaman
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Porcelain Horse
Mejor no hablar de ciertas cosas
Drama
2012, Ecuador
Watch trailer
