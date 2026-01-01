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Liliana García Liliana García
Kinoafisha Persons Liliana García

Liliana García

Liliana García

Date of Birth
17 October 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Gloria 7.3
Gloria (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gloria 7.3
Gloria Gloria
Comedy, Drama 2013, Chile / Spain
Watch trailer
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