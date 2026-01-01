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Ektoras Lygizos
Ektoras Lygizos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ektoras Lygizos
Ektoras Lygizos
Ektoras Lygizos
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.1
Boy Eating the Bird's Food
(2012)
Filmography
6.1
Boy Eating the Bird's Food
To agori troei to fagito tou pouliou
Drama
2012, Greece
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