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Ektoras Lygizos Ektoras Lygizos
Kinoafisha Persons Ektoras Lygizos

Ektoras Lygizos

Ektoras Lygizos

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director, Producer

Popular Films

Boy Eating the Bird's Food 6.1
Boy Eating the Bird's Food (2012)

Filmography

Boy Eating the Bird's Food 6.1
Boy Eating the Bird's Food To agori troei to fagito tou pouliou
Drama 2012, Greece
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