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Kinoafisha
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Ron Judkins
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ron Judkins
Ron Judkins
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ron Judkins
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Sound
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1999
Dramatic
Nominee
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