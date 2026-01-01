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Kinoafisha Persons Ron Judkins Awards

Awards and nominations of Ron Judkins

Ron Judkins
Awards and nominations of Ron Judkins
Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Sound
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Sound
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Sound
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1999 Sundance Film Festival 1999
Dramatic
Nominee
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