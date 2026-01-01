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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Miles Szanto
Miles Szanto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miles Szanto
Miles Szanto
Miles Szanto
Date of Birth
23 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.2
The Elephant Princess
(2008)
5.1
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Drama
Fantasy
Western
Year
All
2014
2008
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
5.1
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas
Western, Adventure, Drama
2014, Great Britain / USA / France
6.2
The Elephant Princess
Children's, Fantasy
2008, Australia
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