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Miles Szanto Miles Szanto
Kinoafisha Persons Miles Szanto

Miles Szanto

Miles Szanto

Date of Birth
23 September 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
The Adventurer, Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

The Elephant Princess 6.2
The Elephant Princess (2008)
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas 5.1
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas 5.1
Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas Bruno & Earlene Go to Vegas
Western, Adventure, Drama 2014, Great Britain / USA / France
The Elephant Princess 6.2
The Elephant Princess
Children's, Fantasy 2008, Australia
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