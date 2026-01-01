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Lars Otterstedt Lars Otterstedt
Kinoafisha Persons Lars Otterstedt

Lars Otterstedt

Lars Otterstedt

Date of Birth
18 August 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Secret Love 6.8
Secret Love (2001)

Filmography

Secret Love 6.8
Secret Love Amour Secret
Drama 2001, Switzerland
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