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Lars Otterstedt
Lars Otterstedt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars Otterstedt
Lars Otterstedt
Lars Otterstedt
Date of Birth
18 August 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Secret Love
(2001)
Filmography
6.8
Secret Love
Amour Secret
Drama
2001, Switzerland
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