Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marina Vodenicar Marina Vodenicar
Kinoafisha Persons Marina Vodenicar

Marina Vodenicar

Marina Vodenicar

Date of Birth
9 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Whirlpool 5.9
The Whirlpool (2012)
Varvari 5.5
Varvari (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Varvari 5.5
Varvari Varvari
Drama 2014, Serbia / Montenegro / Slovenia
The Whirlpool 5.9
The Whirlpool The Whirlpool
Drama, Romantic 2012, Serbia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more