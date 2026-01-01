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Nebojša Đorđević
Nebojša Đorđević
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nebojša Đorđević
Nebojša Đorđević
Nebojša Đorđević
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.9
The Whirlpool
(2012)
Filmography
5.9
The Whirlpool
The Whirlpool
Drama, Romantic
2012, Serbia
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