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Nadja Christiansson Nadja Christiansson
Kinoafisha Persons Nadja Christiansson

Nadja Christiansson

Nadja Christiansson

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Snabba Cash 7.3
Snabba Cash (2021)
Monica Z 6.9
Monica Z (2013)
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter 5.6
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter (2012)

Filmography

Snabba Cash 7.3
Snabba Cash
Drama, Crime 2021, Sweden
Monica Z 6.9
Monica Z Monica Z
Biography, Musical, Drama 2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter 5.6
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter Hamilton: Men inte om det gäller din dotter
Action, Thriller, Drama 2012, Sweden
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