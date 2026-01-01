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Filmography
Nadja Christiansson
Nadja Christiansson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadja Christiansson
Nadja Christiansson
Nadja Christiansson
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Snabba Cash
(2021)
6.9
Monica Z
(2013)
5.6
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter
(2012)
Filmography
7.3
Snabba Cash
Drama, Crime
2021, Sweden
6.9
Monica Z
Monica Z
Biography, Musical, Drama
2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
5.6
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter
Hamilton: Men inte om det gäller din dotter
Action, Thriller, Drama
2012, Sweden
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