Andrea Demetriades
Andrea Demetriades
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.9
Alex & Eve
(2015)
5.8
The Commons
(2019)
5.7
Around the Block
(2013)
Filmography
Actress
4
Return to Paradise
Drama, Crime, Detective
2024, Great Britain/Australia
5.8
The Commons
Drama, Thriller
2019, Australia
5.9
Alex & Eve
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Australia
5.7
Around the Block
Drama
2013, USA / Australia
