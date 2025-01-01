Menu
Andrea Demetriades

Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer

Popular Films

Alex & Eve (2015)
The Commons (2019)
Around the Block (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 2 TV Shows 2 Actress 4
Return to Paradise
Return to Paradise
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, Great Britain/Australia
The Commons
Drama, Thriller 2019, Australia
Alex & Eve Alex & Eve
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Australia
Around the Block Around the Block
Drama 2013, USA / Australia
