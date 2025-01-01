Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Amparo Noguera
Amparo Noguera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Amparo Noguera
Amparo Noguera
Amparo Noguera
Date of Birth
6 March 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.2
A Fantastic Woman
(2017)
7.1
Pacto de Fuga
(2020)
6.8
Tony Manero
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2017
2011
2008
All
8
Films
5
TV Shows
3
Actress
8
Baby Bandito
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, Chile
42 Days of Darkness
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2022, Chile
6.3
Blanquita
Blanquita
Drama
2022, Chile / France / Luxembourg / Poland
7.1
Pacto de Fuga
Pacto de Fuga
Drama, Thriller
2020, Chile
7.2
A Fantastic Woman
Una Mujer Fantástica
Drama
2017, Chile / Germany / Spain / USA
Fugitives
Drama, Action, Crime
2011, Chile
5.4
Dog Flesh
Carne de perro
Drama
2011, Chile / France / Germany
6.8
Tony Manero
Tony Manero
Drama
2008, Chile / Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree