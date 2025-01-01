Amparo Noguera

Menu
Date of Birth
6 March 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

A Fantastic Woman 7.2
A Fantastic Woman (2017)
Pacto de Fuga 7.1
Pacto de Fuga (2020)
Tony Manero 6.8
Tony Manero (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 5 TV Shows 3 Actress 8
Baby Bandito
Baby Bandito
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, Chile
42 Days of Darkness
42 Days of Darkness
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2022, Chile
Blanquita 6.3
Blanquita Blanquita
Drama 2022, Chile / France / Luxembourg / Poland
Pacto de Fuga 7.1
Pacto de Fuga Pacto de Fuga
Drama, Thriller 2020, Chile
A Fantastic Woman 7.2
A Fantastic Woman Una Mujer Fantástica
Drama 2017, Chile / Germany / Spain / USA
Fugitives
Fugitives
Drama, Action, Crime 2011, Chile
Dog Flesh 5.4
Dog Flesh Carne de perro
Drama 2011, Chile / France / Germany
Tony Manero 6.8
Tony Manero Tony Manero
Drama 2008, Chile / Brazil
