Persons Mark Jeffrey Miller

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States 8.6
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States (2012)
7.6
Black Eyed Dog (2013)
The Devil All the Time 7.3
The Devil All the Time (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Devil All the Time 7.3
The Devil All the Time
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Bolden 5.6
Bolden
Drama 2019, USA
7.6
Black Eyed Dog
Drama 2013, USA
Christmas in Conway 6.8
Christmas in Conway
Drama, Romantic 2013, USA
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States 8.6
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States
Documentary 2012, USA
