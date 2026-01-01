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Filmography
Craig Cackowski
Craig Cackowski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Cackowski
Craig Cackowski
Craig Cackowski
Date of Birth
3 October 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
(2000)
8.4
Community
(2009)
7.8
The Mindy Project
(2012)
Filmography
7
Magazine Dreams
Magazine Dreams
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
2
Megamind Rules!
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family
2024, USA
5.5
History of the World: Part II
Comedy,
2023, USA
6.9
Forever
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
6.8
The Kings of Summer
The Kings of Summer
Drama, Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Mindy Project
Comedy, Romantic
2012, USA
8.4
Community
Comedy
2009, USA
8.6
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Comedy
2000, USA
Show more
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