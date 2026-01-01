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Kathryn Drysdale
Kathryn Drysdale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathryn Drysdale
Kathryn Drysdale
Kathryn Drysdale
Date of Birth
1 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Plebs
(2013)
6.9
One Chance
(2013)
6.8
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars
(2024)
Filmography
Ride or Die
Comedy, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
6.8
Grow
Grow
Comedy, Family
2025, USA
6.3
Love on the Danube LOVE SONG
Love on the Danube LOVE SONG
Romantic
2024, Belgium / Canada / USA
6.6
Love on The Danube Royal Getaway
Love on The Danube Royal Getaway
Romantic
2024, Canada / Belgium / USA
6.8
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars
Romantic
2024, Canada / Great Britain / Belgium
7.7
Plebs
Comedy
2013, Great Britain
6.9
One Chance
One Chance
Biography, Comedy, Musical
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
St. Trinian's
St. Trinian's
Comedy
2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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