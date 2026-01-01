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Kathryn Drysdale Kathryn Drysdale
Kinoafisha Persons Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale

Kathryn Drysdale

Date of Birth
1 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Plebs 7.7
Plebs (2013)
One Chance 6.9
One Chance (2013)
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars 6.8
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars (2024)

Filmography

Ride or Die
Ride or Die
Comedy, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
Grow 6.8
Grow Grow
Comedy, Family 2025, USA
Love on the Danube LOVE SONG 6.3
Love on the Danube LOVE SONG Love on the Danube LOVE SONG
Romantic 2024, Belgium / Canada / USA
Love on The Danube Royal Getaway 6.6
Love on The Danube Royal Getaway Love on The Danube Royal Getaway
Romantic 2024, Canada / Belgium / USA
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars 6.8
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars Love on the Danube Kissing Stars
Romantic 2024, Canada / Great Britain / Belgium
Plebs 7.7
Plebs
Comedy 2013, Great Britain
One Chance 6.9
One Chance One Chance
Biography, Comedy, Musical 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
St. Trinian's 6.5
St. Trinian's St. Trinian's
Comedy 2007, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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