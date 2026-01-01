Menu
Aleksandra Morozova
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.0
Samara
(2012)
3.9
Parallelnye miry
(2013)
Filmography
2
3.9
Parallelnye miry
Parallelnye miry
Romantic
2013, Russia / Kazakhstan
6
Samara
Drama
2012, Russia
