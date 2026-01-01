Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandra Morozova
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Morozova

Aleksandra Morozova

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Samara 6.0
Samara (2012)
Parallelnye miry 3.9
Parallelnye miry (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Parallelnye miry 3.9
Parallelnye miry Parallelnye miry
Romantic 2013, Russia / Kazakhstan
Samara 6
Samara
Drama 2012, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more