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Louise Brealey Louise Brealey
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Brealey

Louise Brealey

Louise Brealey

Date of Birth
27 March 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Madfabulous 7.6
Madfabulous (2026)
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride 7.5
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (2016)
Such Brave Girls 7.3
Such Brave Girls (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Madfabulous 7.6
Madfabulous Madfabulous
Drama 2026, Ireland
Such Brave Girls 7.3
Such Brave Girls
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
Chuck Chuck Baby 7.2
Chuck Chuck Baby Chuck Chuck Baby
Drama 2023, Great Britain
The Widow 6.8
The Widow
Drama, Action, Thriller 2019, USA
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride 7.5
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective 2016, Great Britain
Victor Frankenstein 6.7
Victor Frankenstein Frankenstein
Drama 2015, USA
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