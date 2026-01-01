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About
Filmography
Louise Brealey
Louise Brealey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Brealey
Louise Brealey
Louise Brealey
Date of Birth
27 March 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Madfabulous
(2026)
7.5
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
(2016)
7.3
Such Brave Girls
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2019
2016
2015
All
6
Films
4
TV Shows
2
Actress
6
7.6
Madfabulous
Madfabulous
Drama
2026, Ireland
7.3
Such Brave Girls
Comedy
2023, Great Britain
7.2
Chuck Chuck Baby
Chuck Chuck Baby
Drama
2023, Great Britain
6.8
The Widow
Drama, Action, Thriller
2019, USA
7.5
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Detective
2016, Great Britain
6.7
Victor Frankenstein
Frankenstein
Drama
2015, USA
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