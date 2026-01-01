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Odessa Feaster
Odessa Feaster
Kinoafisha
Persons
Odessa Feaster
Odessa Feaster
Odessa Feaster
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
4.8
Devil's Due
(2014)
0.0
Blue Ridge
(2020)
Filmography
Blue Ridge
Drama, Action, Crime
2020, USA
4.8
Devil's Due
Devil's Due
Horror
2014, USA
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