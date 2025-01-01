Menu
Aleksey Potapenko
Aleksey Potapenko
Date of Birth
8 May 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
5.2
The Seventh Dwarf
(2014)
5.1
Babai
(2014)
0.0
Lіga smіhu
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Detective
Family
Fantasy
History
Reality-TV
Year
All
2023
2015
2014
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
Banda Zig Zag
Detective, History
2023, Russia
Lіga smіhu
Reality-TV
2015, Ukraine
5.1
Babai
Babai
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Animation
2014, Ukraine
Watch trailer
5.2
The Seventh Dwarf
Der 7bte Zwerg
Adventure, Animation, Family
2014, Germany
Watch trailer
