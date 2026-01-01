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Filmography
Norbert Heisterkamp
Norbert Heisterkamp
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norbert Heisterkamp
Norbert Heisterkamp
Norbert Heisterkamp
Date of Birth
6 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
The Seventh Dwarf
(2014)
3.2
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
(2006)
Filmography
5.2
The Seventh Dwarf
Der 7bte Zwerg
Adventure, Animation, Family
2014, Germany
Watch trailer
3.2
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
7 Zwerge - Der Wald ist nicht genug
Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy
2006, Germany
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