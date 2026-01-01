Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Norbert Heisterkamp Norbert Heisterkamp
Kinoafisha Persons Norbert Heisterkamp

Norbert Heisterkamp

Norbert Heisterkamp

Date of Birth
6 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
The Adventurer, Voice actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Seventh Dwarf 5.2
The Seventh Dwarf (2014)
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug 3.2
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug (2006)

Filmography

The Seventh Dwarf 5.2
The Seventh Dwarf Der 7bte Zwerg
Adventure, Animation, Family 2014, Germany
Watch trailer
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug 3.2
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug 7 Zwerge - Der Wald ist nicht genug
Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy 2006, Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more