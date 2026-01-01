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Carol Brenner
Carol Brenner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Brenner
Carol Brenner
Carol Brenner
Date of Birth
5 August 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
Me, Myself and Mum
(2013)
Filmography
6.1
Me, Myself and Mum
Les garçons et Guillaume, à table!
Comedy
2013, France / Belgium
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