Awards and nominations of Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
