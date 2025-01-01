Menu
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Awards and nominations of Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
