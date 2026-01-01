Masayuki Akehi

Menu
Date of Birth
17 March 1937
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cyborg 009: Legend of the Super Galaxy 5.8
Cyborg 009: Legend of the Super Galaxy Cyborg 009 gekijô ban: chô ginga densetsu
Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime 1980, Japan
UFO Robot Grendizer 8.3
UFO Robot Grendizer
Action, Romantic, Anime 1975, Japan
