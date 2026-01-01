Menu
Masayuki Akehi
Masayuki Akehi
Masayuki Akehi
Masayuki Akehi
Date of Birth
17 March 1937
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
8.3
UFO Robot Grendizer
(1975)
5.8
Cyborg 009: Legend of the Super Galaxy
(1980)
Filmography
5.8
Cyborg 009: Legend of the Super Galaxy
Cyborg 009 gekijô ban: chô ginga densetsu
Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime
1980, Japan
8.3
UFO Robot Grendizer
Action, Romantic, Anime
1975, Japan
