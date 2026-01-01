Menu
Mikiko Tsubouchi
Mikiko Tsubouchi
Mikiko Tsubouchi
Mikiko Tsubouchi
Date of Birth
12 April 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Height
157 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.0
Shinobi No Mono 2: Vengeance
(1963)
Filmography
7
Shinobi No Mono 2: Vengeance
Zoku shinobi no mono
Drama, Action
1963, Japan
