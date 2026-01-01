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Li Yn U
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Yn U
Li Yn U
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Moebius
(2013)
Filmography
5.8
Moebius
Moebius
Drama
2013, South Korea
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